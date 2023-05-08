Shoshoni Town Council to hold budget workshop, regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a budget workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The workshop will be followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the same location.

The council will consider a resolution regarding revenues and expenditures during the regular meeting.

Advertisement

There is also one item of unfinished business on the agenda: an economic development proposal from Sun Realty.

There are two new business items:

-liquor license fees

-spring cleanup

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

Advertisement