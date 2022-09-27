Shoshoni Town Council to hear update on property tax appeal during Tuesday meeting

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the meeting includes four public hearings for four municipal ordinance changes that will be considered on third and final reading Tuesday.

The council will consider one business license, for Sarah Wilson with Earthworks Inc.

Advertisement

New business includes a bid award for demolition.

The council will also hear an update from public works about the town’s property tax appeal.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

Advertisement