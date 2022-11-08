Shoshoni Town Council to consider two annexations Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes two ordinances: an annexation of town property (airport) and an annexation request by Jake Stetler.

There are two permits on the agenda as well: an alcohol consumption permit for Letha Hendrickson and a business license for WYCO Field Services.

Advertisement

The council will also consider unfinished business regarding a council vacancy due to residency requirements.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.