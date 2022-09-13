Shoshoni Town Council to consider four new ordinances on second reading Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes four ordinances that will be considered on second reading.

The first ordinance establishes new fines and penalties for dog-at-large violations.

The second ordinance defines local rules regulating invasive and noxious weeds, and the third ordinance establishes fines for weed violations, which can be as high as $750.

The fourth ordinance states that it is illegal to operate motorized vehicles on sidewalks in Shoshoni.

The council will consider two permits Tuesday: a business license for Our Market, and an alcohol consumption permit for Lucky 5.

Unfinished business includes:

-a discussion about vehicle replacement

-a land purchase proposal for economic development

Councilmember Mike Dimick shared some information about his land purchase proposal during the council’s last meeting in August, outlining a plan to build “three homes for new families coming to Shoshoni to work.”

He said he would like to purchase six lots from the town for $16,000 in order to build three 1,500-1,800 square foot homes that could be sold for about $250,000 each.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704).

Meeting recordings are also available on the town’s YouTube channel.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.