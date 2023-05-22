Shoshoni Town Council to consider fiscal year 2024 budget ordinance during regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes an executive session regarding real estate.

Another item related to real estate appears later on in the agenda as well, under unfinished business.

Advertisement

The council will also consider adopting the fiscal year 2024 budget ordinance on first reading Tuesday.

The Fremont County Historical Society is scheduled to make a presentation during the meeting, and the council will consider approving a business license for The Bigg Chill.

New business includes:

–Wyoming Association of Municipalities delegate

–Wind River Visitors Council budget

-a Caspar change order for $28,300

-a Caspar change order for $15,240

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

Advertisement

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.