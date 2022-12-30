Shoshoni Town Council special meeting tonight

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes four items of new business:

-A resolution regarding the USDA-RD signatory

-A resolution regarding officers and salaries

-Approval of bills Dec. 14-29

-A benefit for a victim of fire

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.