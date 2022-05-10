Shoshoni Town Council meets tonight

The Shoshoni Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

There are no public hearings or resolutions on the agenda.

The council will consider one permit: a business license for Mary Jarrard with Tuff Creek Trading Co LLC.

Citizen Sheri Baldes is scheduled to make a public presentation.

Unfinished business for the evening includes:

-Trailer removal – Tim Thompson

-Shoshoni magazine

-Job descriptions

A lawn mower bid is listed under new business.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance. It is also available to watch live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) or on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel.