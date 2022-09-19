Shoshoni tops Wind River Volleyball in First 2022 Meeting

Shoshoni and Wind River tangled for the first time on the volleyball court at Shoshoni last week. The host Lady Wranglers handled the Lady Cougars in four games 25-15, 22-25, 25-10, and 25-19 in the first Northwest Conference match for both teams this season.

Saturday Shoshoni fell in a tight match at Cowley. Shoshoni fell behind in the first two games losing 25-13, 25-21 before they rallied in games three and four with identical 25-22 wins over the Grizzlies. In the bumper game, Rocky Mountain took the match with a 15-11 score. Tania St. Clair powered a ball through a block {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wind River faced Greybull and fell to the Buffs in three straight games 25-19, 25-12, and 25-16.

The weekend matches leave Shoshoni with a 1-1 Northwest 2-A record and Wind River 0-2.

The two teams arrived via the seemingly unending tournament schedule that now constitutes high school volleyball in Wyoming. A Cougar server {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni was one of three Class 1-A and 2-A schools at the Class 4-A Star Valley Invitational last week.

The Lady Wranglers faced very tough competition from top-ranked Class 1-A powerhouse Cokeville to open play losing 25-3, 25-16, then moved on three straight Class 4-A opponents.

They fell to Jackson Hole 25-8, 25-23, Star Valley 25-11, 25-15, and Campbell County 25-9, 25-19 before facing Class 2-A Southwest Kemmerer, a team they’d beaten twice previously in the season. Shoshoni fell to the Lady Rangers 23-25, 25-22, 9-15 in three games. It was their first loss against a Class 2-A team this season. Wind River in nearly season action {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wind River competed in a Class 2-A tournament with the addition of Class 3-A Burns in Sheridan County at Big Horn High School. The Lady Cougars opened with a two-game 21-25, 20-25 loss to Pine Bluffs, then fell to Wright 10-25, 23-25. They come back to beat Pine Bluffs 25-20, 25-21 in the consolation bracket of the tournament before falling to Burns 25-23, 21-25, 10-15.

Next up for the Lady Wranglers is a conference match with Greybull on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Wrangler gym.

Morgan Donelson spiked the ball {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wind River hosts Rocky Mountain on Friday at 6 p.m. then travels to Thermopolis for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.