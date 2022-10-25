Shoshoni to discuss councilmember residency, final candidate debate during regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 25, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the meeting includes two resolutions: one on revenue and another on ambulances.

Two public presentations are scheduled as well, from Scott Chapman and Hopper Metals.

Advertisement

The council will also consider a building permit from Hopper Metals on Tuesday.

New business topics on the agenda include councilmember residency, the final candidate debate, and expenditures.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

Advertisement