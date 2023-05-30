Shoshoni students represented Fremont County with two 1st place finishes, two honorable mentions in statewide Young Authors Contest

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Wyoming State Literacy Association just announced the winners of the statewide Young Authors Contest, and Shoshoni schools represented Fremont County well with two first place finishes and two honorable mentions, according to a post shared on the Shoshoni Schools Facebook page.

“Congratulations to our 1st place winners: Jase Dickinson – 3rd grade (non-fiction), and Gretta Kassens – 4th grade (non-fiction). We also had two honorable mention finishers: Cassidy Dye – 1st grade, and Alyssa Good – 6th grade,” the announcement post states.

“Way to write, Wranglers!!! We are so proud of you!”

Schools throughout Wyoming participated in the Young Authors Contest, which was offered for all grades, K-12. Entries include: poems, non-fiction, fiction, and graphic novels.

All of the winning authors will be celebrated in September according to the WSLA website, with more details coming in August.

The full list of winners is below.

Kindergarten

Fiction- Ray Pedri-Rock Springs

Non-fiction- Holly Meade- Casper

Poetry- Ellie Marttinen-Rozet

Graphic Novel- Liv Wilkes- Casper

1st grade

Fiction-Riley Camarillo-Burns

Non-fiction- Griffin Grote-Casper

Poetry- London Hitch- Jackson

Graphic Novel- Zoey Halbrook- Gillette

2nd grade

Fiction- Artemis Smith- Weston County

Non-fiction- Rozlyn Hurd- Rock Springs

Poetry- Maren Dittmar- Jackson

Graphic Novel- Hattie G.Laing-Cody

3rd grade

Fiction- Genevieve Helm- Evanston

Non-fiction- Jase Dickinson- Shoshoni

Poetry- Rietta Kissack- Gillette

Graphic Novel- Everly Cunningham- Afton

4th grade

Fiction- Micha Baxter- Powell

Non-fiction- Gretta Kassens- Shoshoni

Poetry- Braxton Oedekoven- Casper

Graphic Novel- Sarah Zender- Jackson

5th grade

Fiction- Madalynn Lindley- Cheyenne

Non-fiction- James Heny-Powell

Poetry- Jonathan Long- Cheyenne

Graphic Novel- Angel Galicia- Casper

6th grade

Fiction- Karlyn Theobald- Pine Bluffs

Non-fiction- Gabriella Grace Washut- Weston County

Poetry- Trenton Robbins- Weston County

Graphic Novel-Liam Reaves- Casper

7th grade

Fiction- Mickaela Knoepfle- Casper

Non-fiction- Cooper Chaney- Casper

Poetry- Jim Black- Powell

Graphic Novel- None

8th grade

Fiction- Sarah Hunter- Gillette

Non-fiction- Kylee Bitton- Evanston

Poetry- Logan Brown- Casper

Graphic Novel- None

9th grade

Fiction-Natalie Mitchell- Rock Springs

Non-fiction- Sabrina Ray Fletcher- Rock Springs

Poetry- Laura Ramos- Rock Springs

Graphic Novel- None

10th grade

Fiction- Anjali Kimberly-Huque- Jackson

Non-fiction- Madeline Elston- Casper

Poetry- Gabriella Downey- Casper

Graphic Novels Estevan Lira- Jackson

11th grade

Fiction- Rachael Drucker- Casper

Non-fiction- Olivia Ellis- Casper

Poetry- Emma Johnson- Powell

Graphic Novel- None

12th grade

Fiction-Ethan Cearlock- Powell

Non-fiction- Alaina Kothe- Rock Springs

Poetry- Elora Umbach- Casper

Graphic Novel- Alaina Kothe- Rock Springs

Congratulations to all of the young authors who participated!