Shoshoni students represented Fremont County with two 1st place finishes, two honorable mentions in statewide Young Authors Contest

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Wyoming State Literacy Association just announced the winners of the statewide Young Authors Contest, and Shoshoni schools represented Fremont County well with two first place finishes and two honorable mentions, according to a post shared on the Shoshoni Schools Facebook page.
“Congratulations to our 1st place winners: Jase Dickinson – 3rd grade (non-fiction), and Gretta Kassens – 4th grade (non-fiction). We also had two honorable mention finishers: Cassidy Dye – 1st grade, and Alyssa Good – 6th grade,” the announcement post states.
“Way to write, Wranglers!!! We are so proud of you!”
Schools throughout Wyoming participated in the Young Authors Contest, which was offered for all grades, K-12. Entries include: poems, non-fiction, fiction, and graphic novels.
All of the winning authors will be celebrated in September according to the WSLA website, with more details coming in August.
The full list of winners is below.
Kindergarten
Fiction- Ray Pedri-Rock Springs
Non-fiction- Holly Meade- Casper
Graphic Novel- Liv Wilkes- Casper
1st grade
Fiction-Riley Camarillo-Burns
Non-fiction- Griffin Grote-Casper
Poetry- London Hitch- Jackson
Graphic Novel- Zoey Halbrook- Gillette
2nd grade
Fiction- Artemis Smith- Weston County
Non-fiction- Rozlyn Hurd- Rock Springs
Poetry- Maren Dittmar- Jackson
Graphic Novel- Hattie G.Laing-Cody
3rd grade
Fiction- Genevieve Helm- Evanston
Non-fiction- Jase Dickinson- Shoshoni
Poetry- Rietta Kissack- Gillette
Graphic Novel- Everly Cunningham- Afton
4th grade
Fiction- Micha Baxter- Powell
Non-fiction- Gretta Kassens- Shoshoni
Poetry- Braxton Oedekoven- Casper
Graphic Novel- Sarah Zender- Jackson
5th grade
Fiction- Madalynn Lindley- Cheyenne
Non-fiction- James Heny-Powell
Poetry- Jonathan Long- Cheyenne
Graphic Novel- Angel Galicia- Casper
6th grade
Fiction- Karlyn Theobald- Pine Bluffs
Non-fiction- Gabriella Grace Washut- Weston County
Poetry- Trenton Robbins- Weston County
Graphic Novel-Liam Reaves- Casper
7th grade
Fiction- Mickaela Knoepfle- Casper
Non-fiction- Cooper Chaney- Casper
Poetry- Jim Black- Powell
Graphic Novel- None
8th grade
Fiction- Sarah Hunter- Gillette
Non-fiction- Kylee Bitton- Evanston
Poetry- Logan Brown- Casper
Graphic Novel- None
9th grade
Fiction-Natalie Mitchell- Rock Springs
Non-fiction- Sabrina Ray Fletcher- Rock Springs
Poetry- Laura Ramos- Rock Springs
Graphic Novel- None
10th grade
Fiction- Anjali Kimberly-Huque- Jackson
Non-fiction- Madeline Elston- Casper
Poetry- Gabriella Downey- Casper
Graphic Novels Estevan Lira- Jackson
11th grade
Fiction- Rachael Drucker- Casper
Non-fiction- Olivia Ellis- Casper
Poetry- Emma Johnson- Powell
Graphic Novel- None
12th grade
Fiction-Ethan Cearlock- Powell
Non-fiction- Alaina Kothe- Rock Springs
Poetry- Elora Umbach- Casper
Graphic Novel- Alaina Kothe- Rock Springs
Congratulations to all of the young authors who participated!