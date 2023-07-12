Shoshoni seeking federal grants for sidewalk, lighting improvements

The Town of Shoshoni is applying for two federal grants to help fund sidewalk and lighting improvements.

The Shoshoni Town Council passed resolutions authorizing both applications during a regular meeting Tuesday.

The first grant request is for $700,000 for the East Shoshoni Highway Sidewalk Improvements Project, police chief Chris Konija said during the meeting.

The town would cover $66,570 of that total, according to the resolution.

The rest of the money would come from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program, administered by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The second request, also to TAP, is for $600,000 for the Shoshoni Safe Routes Lighting Improvements Project.

Shoshoni would cover $57,060 of that total, according to the resolution.

Konija said the project would focus on the “route to school” along Pine Street and California Street.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.