(Shoshoni, WY) – Shoshoni schools will be on a two hour delay for Wednesday, February 15, due to poor weather and road conditions, according to the school Facebook page.

The full message is below.

“Shoshoni Schools will be on a two hour late start for the morning, February 15th. Current weather and secondary road conditions are dictating the need to for this action. Please plan accordingly. Bus routes will be 2 hours later than normal. We will keep you posted on any further updates as needed.”

