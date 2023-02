(Shoshoni, WY) – Shoshoni schools will be on a two hour delay for Monday, February 20, according to a post on the school Facebook page.

The full post is below.

“Due to the winds this evening and talking to the County Road and Bridge, as well as folks in the Valley areas, Shoshoni Schools will be on a 2 hour late start for Monday, February 20th. Busses will run 2 hours later as well.”

