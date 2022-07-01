Shoshoni removes residency requirement for town employees; fireworks allowed on the 4th

Shoshoni’s employees are no longer required to live within town limits.

The Shoshoni Town Council approved a resolution this week removing the residency requirement from the municipal policy and procedure manual.

The resolution notes that “housing within the Town of Shoshoni is critically limited and not generally available for new employees.”

As a result, the “residency requirement inhibits the ability of the town (to) attract personnel,” the resolution states.

“To remain competitive (the council) hereby suspends the residency requirement … for all non-department head employees of the town,” town clerk Chris Konija said, reading from the resolution.

The council approved the resolution unanimously.

The Town of Shoshoni will allow fireworks within city limits between 5 p.m. Monday, July 4, and 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.