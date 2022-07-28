Shoshoni rejects both contract bids for Town Hall remodel project

The Shoshoni Town Council rejected both bids that came in for the Shoshoni Town Hall remodel project this week.

Shoshoni had budgeted $500,000 for the project, and both bids came in at more than $1 million, town clerk Chris Konija said during a regular meeting Tuesday.

Yates Construction offered to do the job for $1.01 million with a $28,500 alternate, Konija said, while Caspar Building Systems offered a $1.165 million bid and a $61,700 alternate.

“I would suggest that we possibly reject and readvertise at a later date,” Konija said.

Mayor Joel Highsmith recommended the town try again in the fall, when the project might generate “some more competitive bids” from people looking for “some inside work in the winter.”

“People have a lot of work going on right now,” he said. “I talked with at least one contractor that was definitely too busy and didn’t put a bid in on this that may be interested this winter, (and) that company would be … pretty competitive.”

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.