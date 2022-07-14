Shoshoni looking for new town clerk; Konija to stay on as police chief

Shoshoni is looking for a new town clerk.

Chris Konija has filled the position for the past two years while also serving as Shoshoni’s police chief, and Mayor Joel Highsmith said “it’s time to get him some help.”

Both jobs are “very technical and very stressful,” Highsmith said, thanking Konija for his “hard work.”

“He’s (brought) a lot to the town,” Highsmith said. “He’s done a lot for us. … He got us up and going, and hopefully we’ll bring someone in that Chris can train to continue what he started.”

Konija plans to stay on as chief of police, Highsmith added.

The council voted to advertise for a new town clerk during a regular meeting this week.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.