Katie Cash is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Basketball and has won awards in Math and Science.

Katie was nominated by Mr. Christensen:

“I appreciate Katie’s attitude, she always has a smile on her face. She works hard whether she is in the shop or the classroom.”

Katie’s favorite subject in school is PE because she likes to play with friends.

Katie is the daughter of Terri Castle and Dustan Cash.