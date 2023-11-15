More

    Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Casey Dickinson

    Casey Dickinson is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. Casey participates in Track, and Chess Club. His favorite subject in school is: “Every class is my favorite because I love going to this school. Right now, I am really enjoying math. We have been working on square roots, triangles, and right triangle questions that make a dad joke.”

    Casey was nominated by Mr. Dick and Mr. Woody:

    Casey has been working really hard to get along with all his classmates as well as playing to the best of his abilities. (Mr. Dick- PE). 

    Casey Dickinson has been doing really well in math class! Even in our trickiest unit yet! (Mr. Woody- Math)

    Casey is the son of Vanessa and Josh Dickinson.

