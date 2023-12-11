Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Alyssa Good

Alyssa Good is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Volleyball, Basketball, and Track and field.

Alyssa was nominated by Mrs. Eastman: “Alyssa is always putting her best efforts forward in classes. She is very involved in class discussions. She is willing to ask the challenging questions that help the whole class learn.”

Alyssa says her favorite school subject is Math because it is challenging and intriguing. She likes the feeling when a major problem or expression is completed.

Advertisement

She says her school is special because: “What makes my school special is the positive work environment. There is lots of room to help students grow and succeed.”

Alyssa is the daughter of Annie and Jody Good.