Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Addie Mason

Addie Mason is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Basketball, Volleyball, and track.

Addie was nominated by Mr. Nelson (Science): “Addie is an amazing student in many ways, but what I like the most is how she is constantly striving for excellence. I see this in the assignments she completes for me, but also in her relationships and in her sports.”

Addie’s favorite school subject or activity is Volleyball and Basketball because she says: “I have an amazing team and I love bonding with them over it. I just love playing sports.”

Advertisement

Addie had this to say when asked what makes her school special: “The environment and the people I am surrounded by in the school. The teachers and staff are amazing and help me strive for success and help me understand the concept. The students have helped me come out of my shell and have made me smile and laugh like never before.”

Addie is the daughter of Amy and Matt Mason.