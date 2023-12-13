Shoshoni High School student of the week: Tiersen Crimm

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Tiersen Crimm is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Tiersen participates in Basketball.

His favorite school subject is Physics. “My favorite school subject has to be Physics. Although it isn’t the easiest subject to understand, however, when you have a great teacher that enjoys the subject as well and can teach it, it turns out to be really interesting and fun to learn about.”

Tiersen says his favorite teachers are Mr. Wood and Ms. Rapp. “They both have always seen my full potential and pushed me to be my best and never let me get away with doing nothing.”

Tiersen was nominated by Mr. Wood- PE:

“Not only is Tiersen one of the hardest working students I’ve had, he is also one of the funniest students I’ve had over my teaching career! Tiersen shows up to class prepared everyday and does everything he is asked to do. It has been a joy to have him in my class, and I believe he is going to do some amazing things in his life!”

After high school, Tiersen plans to attend Casper College to gain his associate’s degree in Aviation and to also go through Diesel Mechanic School, to use both degrees at his family’s ranch.

Tiersen is the son of Tyler and Laci Crimm.

