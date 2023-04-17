Shoshoni High School student of the week: Sonja Post

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Sonja is the daughter of mat and Donna Post and she participates in student council, national honor society, FFA, volleyball, basketball, Target, and 4-H. Sonja is an all-conference basketball player, president of FFA, president of NHS, secretary for WASC, National agri-science and marketing. Outside of school she likes to dance, hike, fish, kayak, and show pigs. After graduation, Sonja plans to attend Michigan State and obtain her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Sonja was nominated by teacher, Brady Slack:

Advertisement

“Sonja works incredibly hard in class on any task assigned to her. Because of her hard work, Sonja submits work worthy of showcasing and is considered high level material. In addition, Sonja always submits her assignments on time. Even more inspiring is Sonja’s impact on the classroom atmosphere. She constantly helps classmates, is always kind, and truly cares about being successful.”