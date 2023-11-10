Shoshoni High School student of the week: Chase Brown

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Chase Brown is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Chase participates in Football, Basketball, and Military Science.

When asked about advice he’d give younger students Chase said: “You don’t have to give all your effort to school. If it’s difficult, just pass. Achieve what you want to achieve. Put in the effort that you expect back.”

His favorite school activity is sports. When asked what makes his school special, Chase replied: “Our school is very fortunate, as we are allowed to take home and end up keeping laptops, not many other schools are allowed to do that. We also have very few students per class.”

Chase was nominated by Officer Myers:

“Chase recently completed Basic Combat Training in Fort Moore, Georgia. His commitment to his country and the Wyoming Army National Guard is one not many high school students are willing to make. I am very proud of this young man and excited to watch him continue to succeed.“

After high school, Chase plans to go to Laramie to purse physical education or business, while also attending ROTC to hopefully become an officer in the ARMY.

Chase is the son of Loretta & Jason Boss.

