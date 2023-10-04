Shoshoni High School student of the week: Abigail Jennings

Abigail Jennings is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. She is currently a Senior and takes part in Volleyball, Basketball and Dance. Abigail has received many special awards and honors including: Lettering all 4 years of Volleyball, lettered 3 years of Basketball, and all conference in Volleyball and Basketball.
“My favorite subjects in school are actually science and history because I do have the best teacher to teach me and I just find that type of stuff really interesting. My favorite activities are volleyball, basketball and dance, these 3 things have brought some of the best and worst memories for me. I use the gym and the studio as a safe place to just get my mind off of everything else going on in life.” -Abigail
Abigail was nominated by Mr. Slack- Government:
“Abigail Jennings brings positive energy to a learning environment. Daily she has a smile, good attitude, and a willingness to push herself. Her positive attitude is contagious amongst her classmates therefore she has a positive impact on them as well. Jennings would be considered a leader and because she has a great work ethic and good attitude regarding education, we are fortunate to have her at Shoshoni.”