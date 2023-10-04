Shoshoni High School student of the week: Abigail Jennings

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Abigail Jennings is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. She is currently a Senior and takes part in Volleyball, Basketball and Dance. Abigail has received many special awards and honors including: Lettering all 4 years of Volleyball, lettered 3 years of Basketball, and all conference in Volleyball and Basketball.

“My favorite subjects in school are actually science and history because I do have the best teacher to teach me and I just find that type of stuff really interesting. My favorite activities are volleyball, basketball and dance, these 3 things have brought some of the best and worst memories for me. I use the gym and the studio as a safe place to just get my mind off of everything else going on in life.” -Abigail

Advertisement

Abigail was nominated by Mr. Slack- Government:

“Abigail Jennings brings positive energy to a learning environment. Daily she has a smile, good attitude, and a willingness to push herself. Her positive attitude is contagious amongst her classmates therefore she has a positive impact on them as well. Jennings would be considered a leader and because she has a great work ethic and good attitude regarding education, we are fortunate to have her at Shoshoni.”