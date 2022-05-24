Shoshoni Graduates 19

The weather cooperated for 19 graduating Shoshoni High School seniors in an outdoor ceremony at Bailey Field Sunday afternoon. The Shoshoni High School ROTC under SRO Cody Myers presented the colors {h/t Randy Tucker}

The audience of family and friends filled both sections of the stadium seating as the seniors, the board of trustees and the administrators of Fremont County School District 24 gathered together.

Board chairman Gavin Woody welcomed the crowd before class president Braeden “Squish” Cash introduced speaker Drew Peregoy.

Class president Braeden Cash introduced the speaker {h/t Randy Tucker}

Peregoy had the unique experience of teaching many of the seniors as students in his kindergarten class 13 years ago. He taught and coached most of the class in the intervening years including the last few as the theatre teacher at Shoshoni.

Peregoy drew on the parallels portrayed in Charles Dicken’s classic, “A Christmas Carol” in speaking of the past, present, and future with the graduates. Shoshoni theatre teacher and coach Drew Peregoy delivered an entertaining speech {h/t Randy Tucker}

After his insightful and often humorous speech, interrupted briefly by a gust of northwest wind than had the graduates grabbing their mortarboards, Shoshoni valedictorian Riana Tidwell spoke followed by salutatorian Duke Gibbel. Valedictorian Riana Tidwell spoke to the audience {h/t Randy Tucker} Salutatorian Duke Gibble shared a laugh during his speech {h/t Randy Tucker} The final act of the Class of 2022 {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni Class of 2022

Caleb Joshua Abbott, Anjelita Marie Barajas, Braeden Thomas Cash, Conor Edward Christensen, Nathon Allen Guy Cousineau, Emma Elaine Crichton, Megan Aubry Gardner, Duke Savage Gibbel, Joevonny Vernon Griffin, Kevin Lee Keller, Kaylee Ann Linnan, Brenton Bobbygene McKee, Tiawna Ruth O’Herra, Austin Gerardo Rico, Jaycie Layne Schneider, Shinnosuke Shiga, Ashley Dawn Tidwell, Riana Lee Tidwell, Brandon Ryan Earl Veach

