Shoshoni Elementary’s Andrea Gilbertson honored as Wyoming School Resource Officer Administrator of the Year

At the Wyoming School Resource Officer Convention in Riverton over the weekend Shoshoni elementary principal Andrea Gilbertson was honored as the Wyoming School Resource Officer Administrator of the Year.

Gilbertson is a former Shoshoni student who taught elementary school, then worked as a coordinator at Arapaho before taking a position in Shoshoni.

Shoshoni resource office Cody Myers nominated Gilbertson for the award and described her as “determined, committed to excellence, a wonderful person and a role model.