    Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Tannah Mullens

    Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

    I am thrilled to nominate Tannah Mullens as the Shoshoni Elementary School Student of the Week. Tannah is a kind, caring, and responsible Wrangler. Tannah has made such great gains this year. She takes responsibility for her own learning and is very conscientious about completing her work. She has gained such confidence in her abilities. It has been amazing to watch her grow academically, socially, and emotionally. Congratulations, Tannah! It is a pleasure to know and teach you! 

     Mrs. Engelbrecht, 3rd Grade teacher

