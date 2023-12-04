Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Sheyanne Shepard

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Sheyanne Shepard is our student of the month. Sheyanne shows integrity in all that she does. She works hard on all her assignments and always gives her best. She puts a ton of work into her reading and math. She asks for help when it’s needed. I trust her to do what is right and can always count on Sheyanne to follow through with goals and activities. When she interacts with her peers she is honest and helpful. Sheyanne is a very positive role model for her classmates. Sheyanne has many interests such as showing pigs, reading, and math. She will do great things in the future. Mrs. McCoy & Mrs. Weaver 5th Grade