Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Ryatt Trehearne

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics.

This week, we celebrate a sixth grade student, Ryatt Trehearne as our exemplary Student of the Week. Ryatt embodies the essence of kindness, continuously extending a helping hand to classmates and teachers alike. Ryatt is not only academically hardworking but also actively engaged in all aspects of classroom activities. His vibrant energy and positive attitude create an uplifting atmosphere, making him a joy to be around and a pleasure to teach. Ryatt’s genuine kindness, dedication, and participation serve as an inspiration to us all.

-Mrs. Brown