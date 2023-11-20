Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Marguerite Hill

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Meet our shining star of the week, Marguerite Hill! Despite being new to our school, she has already left an indelible mark with her exceptional dedication to academics and heartwarming kindness. From the get-go, Marguerite has astounded us all by effortlessly staying on top of her assignments, setting a high standard for diligence and commitment. Her presence has been a joyous addition to our school.

In every interaction, Marguerite radiates kindness and positivity, fostering an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere. Her genuine warmth and approachability make her someone everyone loves to be around. I look forward to the continued brightness she brings to our school and classroom!

Advertisement

-Mrs. Brown