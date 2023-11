Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

What a privilege it is to nominate Grady Wood as our TK student of the week! Grady is a great friend who is always making others smile. He works hard during work time and is a fun peer at playtime. Grady not only cares for his peers, but he also is incredibly helpful to all teachers. Grady is quick to follow directions and always happy to be at school. Grady is a Wrangler through and through and I couldn’t be more proud! Mrs. Miller