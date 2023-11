Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

We are proud to nominate Avah Hodge as Shoshoni Elementary’s student of the week. Avah is a kind and caring classmate. She is always willing to help anyone in need and always does it with a smile on her face. Avah loves school and is excited to learn new things. She works hard and puts forth her best effort everyday! We have loved watching Avah’s confidence grow as a result of all of her hard work, excellent listening, and positive attitude. Way to make your school proud!