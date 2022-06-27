Shoshoni council to continue electric vehicle discussion Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the meeting includes a public hearing for the third reading of the fiscal year 2023 budget, with an amendment.

There is one resolution on the agenda and three permits:

-an animals permit for geese

-a building permit for High Country Housing

-a business license for Far East Foodie

Items under unfinished business include an EV charging station discussion and the senior center roof replacement.

New business includes:

-a town bulk fueling station

-a Shoshoni ambulance

-mayor/council meet the candidates

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.