Shoshoni council considering lease agreements, expenditures, employee bonuses Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the evening includes a public hearing regarding an annexation request by Jake Stetler, on third reading.

There is also a building permit on the agenda, as well as a public presentation by citizen Teresa Lunbeck.

Advertisement

New business includes:

-2023 lease agreements

-expenditures

-employee bonus

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.