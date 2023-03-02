Shoshoni approves tourism, economic development funding for local groups

The Shoshoni Town Council approved a recommendation from its newly formed economic development committee this week to fully fund almost all of the applications that came in from local entities for tourism and economic development funding.

The council passed a resolution last month formally establishing the economic development committee, which was created to advise the mayor and council on the use of optional half percent economic development tax revenues.

The town had $7,980 in economic development funding available for distribution this round and will fully fund all five requests received, including:

-$1000 for the Boysen Marina fireworks display

-$500 for the Boysen Marina Memorial Day concert

-$500 for the Boysen Marina live band June concert

-$1,000 for the Shoshoni Recreation District haunted house

-$1,000 for the Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights 3-on-3 basketball tournament

Tourism money

The committee also provided recommendations for distribution of Shoshoni’s Tourism Asset Development funds.

The town had $8,000 in TAD funds available this round and will fully fund five of the six requests that came in, including:

-$1,000 for the Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights music festival

-$1,000 for the Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights Day in the Park car show and concert

-$1,000 for Wind River Flywheelers advertisements

-$350 for the Boysen Marina flyers summer activity

-$300 for Shoshoni Farmers Market signage

The Shoshoni Senior Center asked for $1,000 in TAD funding to support its newsletter, and the town agreed to fund $510 of that request.

Police chief Chris Konija said the remainder of the request was for items that were not eligible for tourism or economic development funding.

“I like this list,” Mayor Joel Highsmith said during this week’s council meeting. “I think you’ve done a good job.”

Shoshoni will accept applications for the next round of economic development and TAD funding through April, Konija said, noting that “there would be additional $3,840 in TAD money still available … as well as $3,980 potentially in the economic development funding available between now and May.”

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

