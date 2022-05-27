Shoshoni approved for Level II Water Study

(Shoshoni, WY) – The town of Shoshoni was recently approved for a Level II Water Feasibility Study to continue its investigation into continued water line breaks.

According to Mayor Joel Highsmith, the Level I Water Study identified work that needs to be done on the town’s transmission lines. Level II will look at issues that were identified in the Level I study.

One of the main issues is a transmission line break between well No. 6 and the town’s water storage tank, which is thought to be caused, at least in part, by natural groundwater gases produced by well No. 6.

The study would allow them to examine the problem further so the town can create a better design to address the problem.

The Level II approval came from the Wyoming Water Development Commission and the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee.