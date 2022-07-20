Short-term closure of Moccasin Basin Road planned for July 26

(Dubois, WY) – The Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will close a portion of FSR 537, Moccasin Basin Road, on Tuesday, July 26, to allow for the replacement of a culvert.

The road will be closed approximately 1.5 miles east of the junction with US Highway 26. The closure will extend 1.2 miles to the boundary of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Maintenance should be completed quickly and allow for the reopening of FSR 537 on Wednesday, July 27th.

For more information, please contact the Wind River Ranger District Office at (307) 455-2466.