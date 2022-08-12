Shishito peppers at the Lander Valley Farmers Market, Saturday!

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art at the Lander Valley Farmers Market.

Shishito Peppers

This tasty pepper is currently available at the Lander Valley Farmers Market. It’s harvested while green and makes a great appetizer.

While most shishito peppers are mild, about one out of every 10 to 20 peppers is spicy, which makes munching on them an adventure.

Poke a hole in each pepper before cooking to keep expanding hot air from bursting the pepper. Then heat some olive oil in a pan and cook the peppers until they blister, stirring often. Sprinkle with salt or sesame seeds and serve hot.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer on August 13 or 20, click HERE.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 27 to October 8, click HERE.

Come to Lander City Park on Saturday, August 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a fun, community event featuring the best of Fremont County’s producers and artists.