Sheridan man pled ‘not guilty’ to intent to distribute, multiple drug possession charges stemming from 2021 incident

(Lander, WY) – 46-year-old Sheridan, WY resident Kristopher Garlick pled “not guilty” to six charges at his arraignment hearing held today, November 29, overseen by the Honorable Judge Marvin Tyler.

Garlick faces two felony charges, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony possession of marijuana, and four misdemeanor charges, for possession of LSD, fentanyl, amphetamine and heroin, after a reported incident occurring on October 9, 2021 in Fremont County.

Garlick was reported to have been involved in an altercation at a Riverton business back in 2021, which resulted in the discovery of the drugs and ensuing charges mentioned above.

Advertisement

At the time of the incident, Garlick reportedly fled the scene and a warrant was issued in regards to the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charge, which resulted in his eventual arrest in late October of 2022.

A jury trial was ordered by Judge Tyler, with a date to be determined.

County 10 will provide more information on the case as it becomes available, which can be found here.