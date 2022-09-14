Sheets received WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – Ty Sheets received the WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award during the Riverton Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night.

This recognization comes after the football game against Powell. He was nominated by both the officials and the Powell Athletic Director.

“I think that is just such a nice honor that the recognition wasn’t just noticed by officials on the field, but also by the AD that was, you know, probably working at the game,” said Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan.

Advertisement

Ty was helping the opposing players off the ground, praising and encouraging his teammates, and also applauding the strong play of the other opponents as well, according to the nomination.

“It always warms my heart, and we’re always proud to see our kids represented so well when they travel around the community,” Andre-Flanagan continued.

Congratulations, Ty!