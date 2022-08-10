Sharon Anderson retires from the Town of Hudson

(Hudson, WY) – It was all smiles on Tuesday evening as Sharon Anderson’s retirement was celebrated at Hudson’s Town Hall. Friends and family chatted with Sharon over cupcakes.

She was previously given a plaque for her decade of service as the assistant clerk treasurer for the Town of Hudson, and Tuesday night Mayor Mike Anderson gave her number two pencils.

Something she “left behind,” he joked. “Sharon always had a pencil, scribbling away at it.”

Advertisement

“She’s been such a joy for us here and such an asset,” he continued.

Before joining the ranks of the Town of Hudson, she worked for the City of Lander for 32 years.

Now, she shared she is going to “enjoy life.”

Happy retirement, Sharon!