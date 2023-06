(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, an increasing severe weather threat is expected later this afternoon and evening, east of the Divide.

Points along and east of the I-25 corridor could experience large hail and damaging winds.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the threat is very low.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most, with Dubois a bit cooler at 60 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s. h/t NWSR