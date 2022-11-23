Several recognized at Tuesday’s Riverton School Board meeting

(Riverton, WY) – It was an evening of recognition during the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, November 22.

Riverton Middle School Principal Aziz Waheed and Assistant Principal Tyler Jordan recognized 7th Grade Science Teacher Christina Bekken’s nomination for the national LifeChanger of the Year Award. Bekken was nominated by Counselor Shayla McNiven.

“We’re just honored to have her on our staff,” Waheed said. “She’s in it for the right reasons. She’s all in, all the time for the kids.”

Christina Bekken shares about her nomination (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

School Board Chair Lynette Jeffres presented Reggie Miller with a plaque for earning the title of Wyoming Assistant Principal of the Year for 2022.

“We appreciate all that you do,” Superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said. Reggie Miller after getting his plaque (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The outgoing school board members Jeremy Hernandez (2018-2022), Joel Guggenmos (2020-2022), and Jenni Wildcat (2017-2022) also received recognition for their years of service to the district. Wildcat and Jody Ray also received plaques for their service as clerks of the school board.

Jody Ray also received an Award of Distinction-Level 1 from the Wyoming School Boards Association this month.

Jody Ray with her award from WSBA (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Board Chair Lynette Jeffres earned the Certified Senior Master Board Member Leadership in Learning – Level 1 from the Wyoming School Boards Association this month. Lynette Jeffres & JoAnne Andre-Flanagan (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)