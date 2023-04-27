Seven Fremont County athletes to compete at the Wyoming Track Classic

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Track Classic returns after the event was on a five-year hiatus. Fremont County will have seven athletes competing in the event Friday.

The classic brings in the top track and field athletes regardless of classification. Track events will have the eight fasted times and the top nine in-field events.

Lander

Advertisement
  • Ameya Eddy
  • Gage Gose
  • Reed McFadden
  • Adelyn Anderson

Riverton

  • Kaden Chatfield
  • Addison Alley
  • Nathan Mills

The Wyoming Track Classic will be in Casper at Kelly Walsh High School.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.