Seven Fremont County athletes to compete at the Wyoming Track Classic

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Track Classic returns after the event was on a five-year hiatus. Fremont County will have seven athletes competing in the event Friday.
The classic brings in the top track and field athletes regardless of classification. Track events will have the eight fasted times and the top nine in-field events.
Lander
- Ameya Eddy
- Gage Gose
- Reed McFadden
- Adelyn Anderson
Riverton
- Kaden Chatfield
- Addison Alley
- Nathan Mills
The Wyoming Track Classic will be in Casper at Kelly Walsh High School.