Setting of mill levies scheduled for Monday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for a special meeting on Monday, August 1 at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.
The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online, or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 871 8939 3123 Passcode: 275297
Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and can be changed at any time.
I. PRELIMINARY:
9:00 A.M.:
A. CALL TO ORDER
B. QUORUM PRESENT
C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
D. OPENING PRAYER
E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:
9:10 A.M.: Setting of Mill Levies
III. OLD BUSINESS:
IV. NEW BUSINESS:
A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS
B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS
C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS
V. ADJOURNMENT: