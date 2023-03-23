Serol Stauffenberg to be inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame

The Wyoming Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame Board is proud to announce the

2023 award winners. Each of these coaches and officials has had an exemplary

career working with the student-athletes of Wyoming.

These coaches will be formally inducted into the Coaches’ Hall of Fame:

Mark Bullington – Torrington

Tyrone Fittje – Casper

Steve Harshman – Casper

Don Julian – Sheridan

Marty Linford – Cokeville

Mark Miller – Cheyenne

Bruce Mowry – Cheyenne

Scott Schutte – Casper

Serol Stauffenberg – Lander

Ann Wille – Baggs

Larry Yeradi – Wright

The following coaches will receive the WCA Distinguished Service Award:

Mike Thompson – Cody

Dale Estes – Powell

These officials will be inducted into the Officials’ Hall of Fame by the Wyoming Sports Officials Association:

Lane Buchanan – Laramie

Mike Jennings – Newcastle

Bev Leichtnam Sheridan

Terry Pyer Worland

All awards will be presented at the annual WCA Hall of Fame banquet scheduled

for July 21, 2023 in Casper.