Serol Stauffenberg to be inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame

Press Release
Press Release
The Lady Tigers take a timeout to game plan. h/t Jerrad Anderson

The Wyoming Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame Board is proud to announce the
2023 award winners. Each of these coaches and officials has had an exemplary
career working with the student-athletes of Wyoming.

These coaches will be formally inducted into the Coaches’ Hall of Fame:

  • Mark Bullington – Torrington
  • Tyrone Fittje – Casper
  • Steve Harshman – Casper
  • Don Julian – Sheridan
  • Marty Linford – Cokeville
  • Mark Miller – Cheyenne
  • Bruce Mowry – Cheyenne
  • Scott Schutte – Casper
  • Serol Stauffenberg – Lander
  • Ann Wille – Baggs
  • Larry Yeradi – Wright

The following coaches will receive the WCA Distinguished Service Award:

Advertisement
  • Mike Thompson – Cody
  • Dale Estes – Powell

These officials will be inducted into the Officials’ Hall of Fame by the Wyoming Sports Officials Association:

  • Lane Buchanan – Laramie
  • Mike Jennings – Newcastle
  • Bev Leichtnam Sheridan
  • Terry Pyer Worland

All awards will be presented at the annual WCA Hall of Fame banquet scheduled
for July 21, 2023 in Casper.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.