September 28 rollover in Fremont County left one dead, one injured

(Fremont County, WY) – On September 28, around 6:54 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a one vehicle rollover that occurred at milepost 60 on WY-28, which resulted in one fatality and one injury, according to a preliminary report recently posted by the WHP.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Wyoming resident Wendall Shepard.

According to the report, “On September 28th, 2022, a single vehicle rollover was reported near mile marker 60 on WY 28. The vehicle was traveling north when the driver crossed the center line and exited the road to the left. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on the wheels in the ditch.”

No possible contributing factors were given, but the report indicates no seatbelt was in use.

There have been 94 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 89 in 2021, 103 in 2020, and 125 in 2019 to date.