Send cards to David Dempster

(Lander, WY) – We shared earlier this week that Lander local David Dempster finally had a kidney transplant after waiting over two years.

An update from his mom Thursday let us know that he has been discharged from the hospital today, but will still need to remain in the Denver area for 4 to 6 weeks.

He would love to get cards from back home, while he continues to heal.

Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 344, Lander, WY 82520.

His brothers, Bruce and Jake, will be taking turns driving to Denver and will bring David his mail every week.

“Thank you for all the prayers and best wishes,” Deb shared.