Seasonal temperatures today, with quiet weather conditions expected through tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County can expect relatively quiet weather today, with temperatures near or just below normal.

Similar conditions will occur tomorrow, with some chances of light snow associated with a weak system that will move through Wednesday. (For information on snow amounts, click here.)

High temperatures will be in the mid 30’s for most today, with Dubois the rare warm spot in the county at 40 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the upper single digits and lower teens. h/t NWSR