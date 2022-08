(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the seasonally warm temperatures will continue today through the rest of the week.

Showers and thunderstorms will again be possible, mainly across northern areas, and locally heavy rain will accompany any potential storms, which will linger overnight through Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 76 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50’s.